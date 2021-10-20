The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that the police has informed them of drug-related chats between Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and a debut actress. The NCB said it has submitted Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats in court. "Police has found drug-related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress," NCB said.

The NCB's statement has come hours before the bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan at the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court today.

Meanwhile, during his counselling session, Aryan Khan said he will make feel everyone proud of him after he leaves jail, according to the PTI news agency.

Aryan Khan also told NCB he will never get involved in any wrongdoings, will work for society, and would make 'you feel proud of me'.

Last week, Aryan Khan spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call.

There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. As per the guidelines of the jail amid the pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship.

