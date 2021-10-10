Drugs-on-cruise case: The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) has arrested second foreign national from Goregaon in connection with Mumbai cruise drugs case and seized an intermediate quantity of drugs from him. He's a key person of our investigation in the case, NCB told news agency ANI.

A team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Nigerian national namely Okaro Ouzama along with an intermediate quantity of Cocaine on Saturday, NCB Mumbai Director informed on Sunday. This is the 20th arrest in the case.

Earlier in the day, the NCB recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's driver in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case.

The driver reached the NCB's office in south Mumbai on Saturday evening. The agency officials recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, according to the report.

The NCB late Saturday night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai's suburbs, including Goregaon. They also arrested one more person, identified as Shivraj Ramdas, from Santacruz area on Friday night in the same case.

Till Saturday morning, 19 people had been arrested in the case, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan along with others was arrested by the agency last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

The court on Thursday sent Khan and seven others in 14-day judicial custody.

Ever since the first arrest, the agency has been conducting further raids based on fresh inputs from those in custody. The NCB on Saturday carried out searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri and also questioned him.

The agency has asked him to appear before it again on Monday. Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of some of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the agency official told ANI.

