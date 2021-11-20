Drugs-on-cruise case: No evidence of conspiracy have been found against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha convicted in the drugs-on-cruise case, Bombay High Court said in a detailed order granting bail to them.

“WhatsApp chats extracted from the phone of Aryan Khan shows that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he, Merchant and Dhamecha along with other accused in the case have hatched a conspiracy of committing the offence in question," the order said.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts," the court said while rejecting the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) argument that the case of all the accused ought to be considered together.

Rather the probe carried out till date suggests that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were travelling independently of Munmun Dhamecha and "there was no meeting of minds' on the alleged offence, the 14-page order said. "So as to infer the case of conspiracy against the applicants also, there is absence of material on record of them having such meeting of minds with the other accused, who were named in the offence in question," the order said.

The court further noted that the trio had already suffered incarceration for almost 25 days and the prosecution had not even conducted a medical examination on them so as to determine if they had consumed drugs.

It also held that the confessional statement of Aryan Khan recorded by the NCB under section 67 of the NDPS Act can be considered only for investigation purposes and cannot be used as a tool for drawing an inference that the accused have committed an offence under the NDPS Act.

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail on the drug on cruise case on October 28. His friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail. A detailed copy of the order was released today.

He was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party.

(With inputs from agencies)

