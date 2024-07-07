Drunk driving: Woman dies in Mumbai as BMW ‘driven’ by Sena leader’s son rams into bike, 3rd incident in Maharashtra

In the third such incident of drunk driving in Maharashtra in a span of two months, a 45-year-old woman died in Mumbai after a speeding BMW rammed into a bike on Saturday.

The incident comes amid ongoing investigations in the Pune Porsche case in which two software engineers were killed after a juvenile under the influence of alcohol hit a bike in city's Kalyani Nagar.

Here are key things to know — The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (age 45), a resident of Worli Koliwada.

— The incident took place near Atria Mall in the Koliwada area of Worli around 5.30 am when Kaveri and her husband Pradik were returning from Sassoon Dock.

– Kaveri, the deceased, was dragged for around 100 meters on the car's bonnet before being flung onto the road.

— Kaveri's husband, Pradik, managed to jump off the vehicle's bonnet. However, the woman succumbed to injuries

— After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car.

— Reports said the BMW car was being driven by Mihir, the 24-year-old son of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

— Rajesh Shah is a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena in Palghar district.

— The Sena leader's son drank at a bar in Juhu. While he was on his way home, when the car came to Worli, the accused told the driver that he wanted to drive the car. Soon after he took the wheel, the speeding BMW hit a scooter, reported NDTV quoting sources.

Aaditya Thackeray reacts Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that they have been continuously talking about the driving style and discipline of motorists in Mumbai.

— Driving cars in the opposite direction, not following signals, going triple seats... everything has increased in Mumbai, which was not there before!

— Now things like hit-and-run have started happening.

— Even if the person who caused the accident is arrested immediately, it is necessary that such incidents don't take place. For that, we have to go beyond politics and improve this situation!

— Mumbai's traffic discipline and safety will have to be brought back.

— We have to ensure that traffic rules are followed, drivers are disciplined and offenders are severely punished!

Third incident in two months Pune: On May 13, a Porsche car driven by the 17-year-old son of a noted builder hit a bike in which two IT-professionals lost their lives. The bail and 300-word essay punishment given to a juvenile accused who was allegedly drunk led to massive uproar in the state. Following that, his bail was cancelled, and he was sent to observation home. A few days ago, the juvenile accused was released by the High Court. He also submitted a 300-word essay on road safety as part of the bail conditions.