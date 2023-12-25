Drunk in Himachal? Police will drop you back to your hotel; CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says ‘no jail’ for tourists
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that around 30,000 tourists entered Himachal Pradesh on Monday, as social media remained abuzz with long traffic jams around the hill areas
As several thousand tourists throng Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Christmas and New Year, the state government is putting its best foot forward to be as accommodating as possible. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the tourists on Monday to follow all rules and regulations and announced that in case police find drunk tourists, they will be dropped at the hotels instead of facing a jail term.