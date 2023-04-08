A 40-year-old drunk passenger in an IndiGo flight has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap. He was travelling on the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, news agency ANI has reported citing official release from the carrier.

According to the release, the incident took place in flight 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 am on Friday. The airline said that the passenger tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state.

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airlines further stated.

Upon arrival in Bengaluru, the passenger was then handed over to the CISF.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Indian airlines have been lately facing challenge to cope with unruly passengers behaviour. Incidents of such incidents have spiked in the last three months. From peeing incident to smoking in lavatory, incidents of passenger unruly behaviour has increased. Just recently, a Swedish National molested an IndiGo flight cabin crew making it the fifth registered case between 2017-2023, TOI had reported.

Recently, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh had said that a total of 10 passengers have been been put on the 'No Fly List' this year till 15 March. Giving past 2 years record, Singh said that, a total of 66 and 63 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' in 2021 and 2022 in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on unruly passengers. To deal with unruly behaviour onboard flights, aviation regulator DGCA has issued a CAR titled 'Handling of unruly/ disruptive passengers'. As per the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the 'No Fly List' by the airline.