Drunk IndiGo passenger held for trying to open emergency door flap1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 09:27 AM IST
According to the release, the incident took place in flight 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 am on Friday.
A 40-year-old drunk passenger in an IndiGo flight has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap. He was travelling on the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, news agency ANI has reported citing official release from the carrier.
