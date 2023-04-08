Drunk IndiGo passenger held for trying to open emergency door flap

Recently, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh had said that a total of 10 passengers have been been put on the 'No Fly List' this year till 15 March. Giving past 2 years record, Singh said that, a total of 66 and 63 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' in 2021 and 2022 in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on unruly passengers. To deal with unruly behaviour onboard flights, aviation regulator DGCA has issued a CAR titled 'Handling of unruly/ disruptive passengers'. As per the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the 'No Fly List' by the airline.