Business News/ News / India/  'Drunk' man goes on rampage with SUV in Assam's Silchar, 15 injured

'Drunk' man goes on rampage with SUV in Assam's Silchar, 15 injured

PTI

Fifteen persons were injured in Assam's Silchar as an allegedly drunk man went on a rampage with his SUV, hitting people and vehicles — whatever came in its way, before coming to a halt because of a bad road

The vehicle came to a stop at the Tennis Club Point as it could not move forward due to the bad condition of the road

Fifteen persons were injured in Silchar town in Assam as an allegedly drunk man went on a rampage with his SUV, hitting people and vehicles — whatever came in its way, before coming to a halt because of a bad road, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night, triggering panic in the town, they said.

The SUV first hit three people near the municipal office, and while trying to flee, it injured another three persons at Capital Point. After that, it struck three motorbikes and some e-rickshaws at Trunk Road near the radio station, police said.

As the rampage went on, people started following the SUV on their two-wheelers. The vehicle came to a stop at the Tennis Club Point as it could not move forward due to the bad condition of the road, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and took the car along with the driver into custody, they added.

Several bottles of liquor were found in the car, a police officer said.

"A total of 15 people were injured in the incident," he said.

