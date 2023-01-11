Drunk man pees at Delhi airport departure area, was to fly to Saudi Arabia2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 09:35 PM IST
- Khan was in a drunken condition and apart from urinating, was also creating a nuisance in the public and was abusing people
After an incident on Air India New York-New Delhi flight came to light in which a man in an inebriated nature urinated on a woman co-passenger, more such cases are being highlighted now. On Wednesday, Delhi Police informed about the arrest of a Saudi Arabia-bound traveler on Sunday, who allegedly urinated at the gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport.