After an incident on Air India New York-New Delhi flight came to light in which a man in an inebriated nature urinated on a woman co-passenger, more such cases are being highlighted now. On Wednesday, Delhi Police informed about the arrest of a Saudi Arabia-bound traveler on Sunday, who allegedly urinated at the gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport.

The police arrested Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar, who is the accused in the incident which reportedly occurred on Sunday evening. He was released on bail on the same day.

Khan was in a drunken condition and apart from urinating, was also creating a nuisance in the public and was abusing people, the police said. They received the information about the accused around 5:30 PM on Sunday, who urinated at gate 6 in the departure area of terminal 3 of the IGI airport.

The police added that the accused was traveling to Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh said that the accused was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital and his medical reports confirmed consumption of alcohol.

Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

On Wednesday, Delhi's Patiala house court denied bail, to accused Shankar Mishra in the Air India urinating incident case. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg said that it was not appropriate at the current stage to give bail to the accused.

"My client has clearly and willingly participated in any inquiries related to the alleged event, with the intention to establish his innocence and will continue to act in this bona fide manner and assist the police in the investigation into this matter," submitted Adv Manu Sharma, lawyer of Shankar Mishra.

Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of the accused claiming that he is an influential man and if enlarged on bail, he has the means and capability to influence the case.

(With inputs from PTI)