Refreshing the memory of brutal Khanjawala hit-and-drag incident, a car hit two people riding on scooty and dragged the rider for about 350 metres, and left the other one dead in the Keshav Puram area of the national capital on Friday.

The FIR registered at the Keshav Puram police station said that the collision was so powerful that the scooter rider was thrown out of his seat to the car's roof and was dragged for more than 350 metres. Whereas, the pillion rider died on the spot, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car rammed into a scooty & dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 m when he landed on it after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. 5 accused arrested. FIR registered at Keshav Puram PS.



The 17 seconds long video shared by ANI shows how a speedy car dragged a person on its roof. In the hazy video, the car was seen moving despite the person landing on the roof.

Till now, five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which lays afresh the memories of ghastly accident in which a 20-year-old girl was hit by a car and was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres.

Post the accident, the biker named Sumit Khari was rushed to a nearby hospital and is under critical situation. The second person,Kailash Bhatnagar, died on the spot.

“The 5 occupants didn't stop the car and dragged the rider and the scooty for 300-350 metres. PCR van chased them and nabbed 2 accused, rest 3 fled."ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner Of Police Northwest Delhi, Usha Rangnani, as saying.

The officer also added that the the accused were later arrested. Driver and other people were found to be drinking and driving at that time.

Later they were arrested. Accused were apparently drunk. Rider of scooty died in hospital and the one in pillion hospitalised. Probe on,"

The drag-and-run incident that took place on the New Year's night garnered nationwide attention. The 20-year-old Anjali Singh was driving a scooter and was allegedly rammed by a car and dragged for several kilometres in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

People passing by the accident spot found the girl dead in the middle of the road, with her clothes tattered and torn. It was reported that the accused persons continued to drag the girl with their car, despite knowing that her body was stuck with their car. The police have arrested a total of seven persons in the incident. The five people are the one travelling in the car at that time.

