Drunk Nagpur man kills wife after she refuses to cook dinner, heads to dance class

A woman from Nagpur, Maharashtra, passed away after being assaulted by her husband. The incident took place on Thursday, as per a report by NDTV, which stemmed from an altercation which later turned into violence. Reportedly, the woman sustained multiple serious injuries and died at a hospital.

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Nagpur woman killed by drunk husband A murder case has been reportedly registered against the husband, who was later arrested.

The victim has been identified as Yamini Krishna Lal Yadav. Her husband, who is the accused, was identified as 41-year-old Krishna Lal Yadav. The couple were parents to two young children.

What happened? According to the report, Yadav returned home from work and asked Yamini to prepare food for him and their children. Police said that Yamini, who was getting ready for her dance class in their housing society, refused to cook.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into a violent argument.

Police said Krishna Lal, who was reported to be under the influence of alcohol, assaulted Yamini on her neck and abdomen. The violence took place in front of their two children at their residence.

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Yamini complained of severe pain in her neck and abdomen after the assault. After she asked her husband to get medicines, Yadav went to a medical store but returned home empty-handed after finding the shop closed.

It is said that Yamini's condition deteriorated later, with a swelling on her abdomen due to what were suspected to be serious internal injuries. She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

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Police arrest Yadav A case of accidental death was lodged initially, and her body was sent for a post-mortem examination. However, the post-mortem report revealed serious injuries, including a fractured neck bone and severe damage to the intestines, causing suspicion. As a result, police arrested the husband after registering a murder case against him.

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Yamini's brother reportedly shared that the family had initially believed that she had died under tragic circumstances until the post-mortem report revealed signs of strangulation and serious injuries.

Abdomen injuries, strangulation and more Late Yamini's brother told the media, as quoted by NDTV, "We were in Mumbai when we received a phone call informing us that my sister had passed away. The post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled and had suffered injuries to her abdomen. It showed that she had been attacked in the stomach. Based on the findings, the police immediately registered an FIR and arrested my brother-in-law, Krishna Lal Yadav. He was booked under Section 302 for murder."

"There were arguments between them earlier as well, like those that happen between many married couples. My sister would sometimes tell me about the fights. I used to ask her to speak up or let us intervene, but she would say, 'Please let it be. It is a family matter. If you say something, I will have to face more problems later.' Because she asked us not to interfere, we did not say anything. We thought these were ordinary marital disputes, but now this has happened," he added.

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The police investigation is currently underway.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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