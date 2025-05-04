Drunk passenger molests IndiGo crew onboard Delhi to Shirdi flight, company responds ‘customer behaved…’

A drunk male passenger allegedly molested an IndiGo air hostess onboard the Delhi to Shirdi flight on Friday, May 2, reported the news agency PTI, citing a police official aware of the development on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

As per the agency report, the accused was caught by the security forces after the flight landed at Shirdi airport on Friday afternoon.

The drunk passenger allegedly touched the air hostess in an inappropriate way near the toilet of the aircraft, following which the cabin crew alerted her crew manager.

The crew manager informed the on-ground security personnel after the aircraft landed at the Shirdi airport, where the passenger was taken into custody.

A molestation charge was reportedly registered against him at the Rahata police station. After the charges were placed, his medical examination confirmed that he had consumed alcohol.

The drunk passenger was also served a notice by the Rahata Police, reported the news agency citing the official aware of the development.

IndiGo's response India's low-cost carrier, IndiGo, in its social media post on X, shared an official statement acknowledging the molestation incident and said that the customer behaved “inappropriately towards cabin crew,” and was declared “unruly” as per the standard procedure.

“We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025 where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly,” said IndiGo in its official post on the social media platform X.

After the flight landed at Shirdi airport, the authorities arrested the flyer, according to the statement. The company reiterated its stance to maintain a safe an respectful environment for both crew and passengers.