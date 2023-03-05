Drunk student urinates on seat on Delhi-bound flight; Here's what happened next

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an intoxicated condition in business class of the Air India flight on 26 November 2022. Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court in Delhi on 7 January. Air India banned him from flying for four months in connection with the case. Besides, the airline de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot for ignoring the woman's complaint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}