Drunk student urinates on seat on Delhi-bound flight; Here's what happened next

Drunk student urinates on seat on Delhi-bound flight; Here's what happened next2 min read . 06:30 AM IST
- The student studying at a US University onboarded the AA292 flight from New York. He was in an inebriated state
A drunk student on an American Airlines flight has allegedly urinated on his seat, according to a report by the PTI news agency.
The student studying at a US University onboarded the AA292 flight from New York. He was in an inebriated state. The student perhaps involuntarily urinated while he was asleep due to the effect of alcohol. The leak somehow fell on a fellow passenger.
As soon as the flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a CISF personnel handed over the student to Delhi Police.
The airport authority told the PTI news agency that the accused apologised to the affected flyer and also to the airline crew as the incident might jeopardize his career. However, the airline informed about the matter to the Air Traffic Popilce at Delhi airport.
"The airline's own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," an airport official said.
According to India's aviation rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, besides action under criminal law, he will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence.
This is the second such incident in the last few months where a flyer relieved himself on a fellow passenger in a drunk state.
Last year, an almost similar incident took place on New York to Delhi Air India flight.
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an intoxicated condition in business class of the Air India flight on 26 November 2022. Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court in Delhi on 7 January. Air India banned him from flying for four months in connection with the case. Besides, the airline de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot for ignoring the woman's complaint.
Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 of November 26 (JFK New York to IGIA, New Delhi) inebriated Mishra seated in a business class seat walked to the elderly woman's seat (9A), unzipped his pants and urinated on her.
The lavatory was four rows behind his seat.
A Delhi Court on 31 January granted bail to Mishra. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief to Mishra on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety of the like amount.
The judge imposed various conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence, influence any witnesses or contact them in any manner. Mishra was also asked not to leave the country without the court's prior permission and to join the investigation and trial as and when called by the investigating officer (IO) or the concerned court.
