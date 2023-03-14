Drunk TTE urinates on woman passenger in train, 'Zero tolerance' tweets Rail min

In the series of incidents involving people peeing co-passengers of public vehicles, the latest addition has been an off-duty Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), who allegedly urinated on a passenger on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express.

Reports suggest that Indian Railways have sacked the TTE and has declared that the authorities have “zero tolerance" for such behaviour.

"Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted.

Zero tolerance. Removal from service with immediate effect. https://t.co/NPqUXFtVbY pic.twitter.com/nXRn9JpPUx — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 14, 2023

The TTE, Munnar Kumar, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he urinated on a passenger. Kumar was arrested after the incident past midnight on March 13 following a complaint by the passenger's husband at Charbagh station, a GRP official said.

The incident has come close on the heels of similar incidents reported on board airlines in recent months.

A resident of Begusarai in Bihar, Kumar was posted as a travel ticket examiner (TTE) in Saharanpur. The woman and her husband were travelling from Kiul in Bihar to Amritsar in Punjab, GRP inspector Navratna Gautam told PTI in Lucknow.

Gautam said a probe will be conducted to ascertain if Kumar was drunk at the time of the incident.

In a notice to Kumar, the Northern Railway said, "Your above conduct showing disrespect to women construes a serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation. It is also seen that you are in judicial custody.

"Taking cognisance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14(ii). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of 'removal from service with immediate effect' for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant," the notice signed by the divisional commercial manager said.

Kumar allegedly urinated on the woman's head.

Last week, an inebriated student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat on an American Airlines flight. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger, who complained to the flight crew.

On November 26, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. In another case, a man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight on December 6.