Drunk TTE urinates on woman passenger in train, 'Zero tolerance' tweets Rail min

Drunk TTE urinates on woman passenger in train, 'Zero tolerance' tweets Rail min2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:09 PM IST
- The TTE, Munnar Kumar, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he urinated on a passenger. Kumar was arrested after the incident past midnight on 13 March following a complaint by the passenger's husband at Charbagh station, a GRP official said.
In the series of incidents involving people peeing co-passengers of public vehicles, the latest addition has been an off-duty Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), who allegedly urinated on a passenger on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express.
