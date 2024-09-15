Dry day today: Alcohol ban in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune on September 15-18; Check details

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, running from September 7 to 17, has prompted cities like Bengaluru and Pune to impose alcohol sales bans to ensure safety during the celebrations, with specific timings and areas outlined for the restrictions

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated15 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Dry day today: Alcohol ban in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune on September 15-18; Check details
Dry day today: Alcohol ban in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune on September 15-18; Check details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: With the ten-day Ganesh festival nearing its end, several cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune, have prohibited the sale of alcohol on certain dates. This move is aimed at ensuring peace and public safety during Ganesh Visarjan and related processions.

Bengaluru liquor ban

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has temporarily banned alcohol sales in various areas of the city from September 14 to 16.

The ban applies to bars, restaurants, wine shops, pubs, and Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) outlets. Other establishments with CL-4 (clubs) and CL-6A (star hotels) licenses are exempt from this restriction, stated a report by Deccan Herald.

For East and North East Bengaluru, liquor sales are prohibited for 24 hours straight from 6 a.m. today, to 6 a.m. Monday (September 16). Eight police station jurisdictions including Commercial Street, Bharati Nagar, Shivajinagar, and Pulakeshinagar come under the imposition.

Meanwhile, in North and East Bengaluru, liquor sales had been prohibited from 6 a.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. Sunday(September 15). Liquor sales in seven areas, including JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, DJ Halli, Bharati Nagar, were not allowed during this period.

Liquor ban in Hyderabad

In other news, Hyderabad City Police have also announced the closure of all wine, toddy shops, and bars in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 17 and 18.

The decision by Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, aims to ensure public safety during the final Ganesha idol immersions in the city. The ban will be enforced from 6 a.m. on September 17 to 6 p.m. on September 18, under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968. Bars in hotels, and registered clubs, would, however remain open.

Station House Officers (SHOs) and Additional Inspectors from local law enforcement have been authorized to take legal action against those who violate the order.

Liquor ban in Pune

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Pune district collector had imposed a complete ban on alcohol in certain areas of the district, from September 7 to September 18. Alcohol sale has been prohibited in Faraskhana, Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 7. The ten-day celebrations will end on September 17, with Ganesh Visarjan, celebrated on the same day as Anant Chaturdashi or Anant Chaudas.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Dry day today: Alcohol ban in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune on September 15-18; Check details

