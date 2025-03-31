Dry Day Alert! Liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on THESE days between April and June

The Government of Delhi announced the number of dry days in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Monday, March 31. During these dry days, the liquor shops around the city will remain closed on religious festivals, including Ram Navami and Good Friday.

According to a recent order from the excise department, liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, and Eid-ul-Zuha.

Excise Commissioner of the Delhi government, Sunny Singh, said that the dry days are declared in accordance with provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, for the liquor license holders.

The order also mandates the implementation of the same at conspicuous places, even though they have licensed premises, for the duration of the below-mentioned dry days.

Dry days in April 1. Sunday, April 6, 2025: On account of Ram Navami.

2. Thursday, April 10, 2025: On account of Mahavir Jayanti.

3. Friday, April 18, 2025: On account of Good Friday.

Dry days in May 4. Monday, May 12, 2025: On account of Buddha Purnima.

Dry days in June 5. Friday, June 6, 2025: On account of Eid-ul-Zuha.

Liquor Revenue Collections According to Mint's earlier report, citing the central government, the State of Delhi collected more than ₹5,000 crore in taxes from liquor sales during the financial year 2024-25.

The newly-elected BJP government in Delhi told the Parliament Assembly that the state sold close to 6 lakh litres of alcohol per day during the financial year 2023-24. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government earned ₹5,164 crore in taxes from the liquor in the 2023-24 fiscal.

In the financial year 2023-24, the government sold 21.27 crore litres of alcohol, which makes up to 5.82 lakh litres of alcohol sales per day, as per the report.

The Aam Aadmi Party was also allegedly involved in a liquor policy scam for which former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went to jail along with his deputy chief Manish Sisodia. During the Delhi election campaigns, the incoming BJP government also repeatedly slammed the AAP government over the alleged liquor policy scam.