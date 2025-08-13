Dry days alert in August: No liquor sale in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on These dates; check full list

With festivals knocking the doors from August onwards, authorities in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have announced dry days list.

Advertisement

On these days, all bars, pubs, restaurants, wine stores, and liquor shops across the cities will be closed. The restriction will be imposed on a 24-hour basis.

Dry days in Delhi: The Delhi administration has imposed back-to-back dry days this week, with all liquor shops shut on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

Also Read | Dry Days Alert: Liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on THESE days in February

The liquor vends in different licence categories will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day and on August 16 for Janmasthami, Hindustan Times quoted an order issued by Delhi government's excise department as saying.

Apart from this, all the liquor vends, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs will remain closed on Independence Day as well as on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the order said.

Advertisement

Dry days in Mumbai: With the grand festival 'Ganesh Chaturthi' to be celebrated from 27 August in Maharashtra, the state government has issued a strict order on the sale of liquor in Mumbai and its environs.

Apart from 15 August, the state excise department has marked multiple days when the sale of alcohol will be prohibited in Mumbai.

All the liquor shops bars, pubs, and wine shops will remain closed, not only on 15 August for Independence Day, but on 16 August too for Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna.

Also Read | Mumbai police tightens security for Ganesh festival

The state has marked a strict ban on 27 August and 6 September on sale of alcohol in Mumbai, first and last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the 10-day grand festival, which will culminate with Anant Chaturdashi (Visarjan Day) on 6 September, dry days may also be imposed on 5 September, citing public processions and large-scale gatherings. Also, if necessary, the restrictions may be imposed throughout the 10 days of the grand festival and there will be complete ban on sale of alcohol through licensed vendors, restaurants, or bars.

Advertisement

However, there is no bar on private consumption, but purchasing alcohol on these days will not be possible.

Dry days in Bengaluru: The Bengaluru administration has imposed two consecutive dry days next week, with a liquor ban on 15 August for Independence Day and again on 16 August for Janmashtami.

On these two days, there will be 48-hour restriction on the sale of alcohol through licensed vendors, restaurants, or bars across the city.