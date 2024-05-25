Dry days in Bengaluru: Liquor sale banned for 5 days in June; check out

Bengaluru dry day: There will be ban on sale of liquor due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and result. Check out dates on which liquor sale will remain prohibited in the are

Bengaluru dry days: The sale of liquor in the city will be prohibited for multiple days in the first week of June due to the Karnataka Legislative Council elections and results and the vote counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru dry day from June 1 to June 3 To ensure the smooth conduct of Karnataka Legislative Council elections in Bengaluru, the administration has prohibited the sale of liquor on voting day. MLC elections polling will be held on June 3, and counting votes will be held on June 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 voting Live Updates Due to MLC voting, liquor sale will be prohibited in the region from 4 pm on June 1 to June 3rd, reported Asianet.

Bengaluru dry day on June 4 The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting will be held June 4. Due to this, the sale of liquor will be banned from 12 am on June 3 to 12 am on June 4. On the vote counting day, all shops, bars, hotels, restaurants and taverns will remain shut. However, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951 from Date of Poll: 24-04-2024 5.00 PM to Date: 26-04-2024 12.00 midnight and counting date: 03-06-2024 12.00 midnight to 12.00 midnight on 04-06-2024 throughout Bangalore City District (except Police Commissionerate Area) implement and order to ban all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, storage etc. and declared as ‘Dry Days,’" The order issued by Bengaluru city police commissioner, B Dayananda, stated.

Dry day in Bengaluru on June 6 Asianet reported that after the Lok Sabha Elections result is announced, liquor sales will be banned on June 6th due to the MLC elections result being announced after vote counting on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The frequent liquor ban in the metro city is likely to impact people who prefer to enjoy their evenings out. Liquor ban on multiple days in a single week in June is also likely to impact the liquor sale and hotel and restaurant businesses.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!