Dry Days in Delhi: The Delhi government has in an order released on April 6 declared five dry days for religious holidays in the National Capital Territory (NCT) for the months of April to June 2024, as per an India Today report. Dry days in India imply a ban on serving and consumption of alcohol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government traditionally issues a roster of dry days every three months.

Besides the five dry days for festivals, the order has also specified timing and dates for observance of dry days from May to June 2024, amid the country's phase-wise general elections, as applicable to the city. Take a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dry Days in April The month of April 2024 has three dry days scheduled — these include Id-ul-Fitr on April 11, Ram Navami on April 17, and Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, as per the report. As per the schedule, this amounts to three dry days in a brief span of just 10 days.

Dry Days in May and June In May, there will be one dry day observed on Buddh Purnima, falling on May 23. This is also just two days before citizens residing in the national capital vote in the Lok Sabha elections during the sixth phase of voting on May 25.

Moving into June, the only dry day will be observed on June 17, which is Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dry Days During General Elections According to the government order, dry days will precede the end of voting by 48 hours. This will occur from 6 pm on May 23 until 6 pm on May 25. Additionally, a full dry day will also be enforced on June 4, 2024, marking the counting day of the Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, before the end of polling, dry days will be implemented for 48 hours from 6 pm on April 24 until 6 pm on April 26. This measure is in response to the polling days within a 100-meter proximity to Delhi's borders with Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

