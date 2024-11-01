Dry days in Delhi: Liquor sale banned on THESE days in November; check out

According to excise department’s directive, the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of significant days.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Liquor store
Liquor store(AFP)

Delhi Dry Days: The sale of liquor in the national capital will be prohibited for just two days in November, as announced by the Delhi excise department. These dry days coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

For the liquor enthusiasts, this month should not be challenging if they plan well around the dry days and get their quota of alcohol in advance.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: What’s open, what’s closed today– Stock, markets, liquor stores

These are the official dry days in Delhi in November:

November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday)

November 24 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday)

Check the official notice here:

Also Read | Bank holidays in November 2024: Banks to remain closed on these days

According to excise department’s directive, the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of these significant days.

On the occasion of major religious festivals like Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, alcohol sale at liquor shops is prohibited as these days are recognized as dry days.

L-15 and L-15F licence holders allowed to serve liquor

It should be noted that hotels holding L-15 and L-15F licenses are authorized to serve liquor to their resident guests.

Clarifying that no compensation will be provided to licensed shop owners over the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days, the excise department instructed licensees to strictly comply with the order. Any violation of the order would attract penalties and fines.

The order does not apply to consumption of alcohol in hotels that meet the licensing requirements but exclusively to the retail sale of alcohol.

Also Read | Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024

Concept of dry days

In India, "dry days" are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited, usually due to religious, cultural, or national observances. Common dry days include national holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as various religious festivals depending on the state.

Additionally, during elections, dry days are enforced to prevent alcohol-related disruptions. State governments determine specific dry days, so they vary by region.

Bars, restaurants, and liquor shops suspend alcohol sales during these periods.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDry days in Delhi: Liquor sale banned on THESE days in November; check out

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.