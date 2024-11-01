Dry days in Delhi: Liquor sale banned on THESE days in November; check out

According to excise department’s directive, the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of significant days.

Delhi Dry Days: The sale of liquor in the national capital will be prohibited for just two days in November, as announced by the Delhi excise department. These dry days coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the liquor enthusiasts, this month should not be challenging if they plan well around the dry days and get their quota of alcohol in advance.

These are the official dry days in Delhi in November: November 15 - Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

November 24 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday)

Check the official notice here:

According to excise department’s directive, the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of these significant days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the occasion of major religious festivals like Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, alcohol sale at liquor shops is prohibited as these days are recognized as dry days.

L-15 and L-15F licence holders allowed to serve liquor It should be noted that hotels holding L-15 and L-15F licenses are authorized to serve liquor to their resident guests.

Clarifying that no compensation will be provided to licensed shop owners over the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days, the excise department instructed licensees to strictly comply with the order. Any violation of the order would attract penalties and fines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order does not apply to consumption of alcohol in hotels that meet the licensing requirements but exclusively to the retail sale of alcohol.

Concept of dry days In India, "dry days" are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited, usually due to religious, cultural, or national observances. Common dry days include national holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as various religious festivals depending on the state.

Additionally, during elections, dry days are enforced to prevent alcohol-related disruptions. State governments determine specific dry days, so they vary by region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}