‘Dry days’ in Delhi: Liquor shops to remain shut on THESE days between January- March
Liquor shops in Delhi will remain shut for six days between January and March this year, including on 26 January for Republic Day.
Liquor shops in Delhi will remain shut for six days between January and March this year. The Delhi government will observe a 'dry day' on 26 January on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration. Besides, as per Delhi's excise department, the dry days will also be observed on 24 February (Guru Ravidas Jayanti), 6 March ( Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti), 8 March (Maha Shivaratri), 25 March (Holi) and 29 March (Good Friday), respectively. On the aforementioned days, the sale of liquor will be prohibited in the national capital.