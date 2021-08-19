Dry fruit prices set to rise as Taliban takeover of Afghanistan impacts trade

New Delhi: Political turmoil in Afghanistan that has seen Taliban take over the country is likely to drive up prices of dry fruits sold in India ahead of the key festive season that sees demand for such commodities surge.

India imports dried raisin, walnut, almond, fig, pine nut, pistachios, dried apricot apart from fresh fruits such as pomegranate, apple, apricot, cherry, melon, watermelon, medicinal herbs (Asafoetida) and Saffron from the south Asian country.

Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan crossed $1.5 billion mark in the previous financial year, i.e. 2019-2020. But the recent takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul by Taliban has led to a suspension of trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) said the Taliban have stopped all imports and exports with India.

Meanwhile, local traders expect supply shortages that will drive up prices. “Prices in the markets may go up due to uncertainty of political situation in Afghanistan... Currently, the imports exports shipments are stranded which may cause heavy losses to the traders," trade body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

India's exports to Afghanistan include tea, coffee, pepper and cotton, toys, footwear and various other consumable items.

A news report by ANI quoting Ajay Sahai, director-general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisation said, “I will say that (the crisis) may not directly impact the prices, but the very fact that one of the sources of import no longer exists, speculation of increase in prices cannot be ruled out."

India is one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and the exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021, Sahai said. “We imported goods worth around $510 million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," a new report by ANI quoting Sahai said.

