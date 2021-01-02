Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

New Delhi: The government will provide free vaccines to most prioritised beneficiaries inlcuding1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers, in the first phase of covid-19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

As the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Saturday granted permission for restricted emergency use of Pune based Serum Institute of India’s vaccine, subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities and permission of restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains, to Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad, the vaccination drive is expected to start anytime next week according to sources.

"In 1st phase of#COVID19Vaccination free#vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that incl 1 crore healthcare & 2 crore frontline workers Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Ahead of the actual covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism set up to ensure smooth vaccination for the highly infectious disease. The dry run of the vaccination drive on Saturday was spread across 125 districts is covering all States/UTs having adequate representation of urban and rural districts along with hard-to-reach areas. The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the dry run drill for administering the covid-19 vaccine. He first visited the GTB Hospital in Shahdara and later an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Daryaganj.

“The entire exercise of the vaccination process is being systematically taken forward, including training of personnel for administering the vaccine. Detailed guidelines have been issued to multiple stakeholders after extensive deliberations, paying attention to each and every minute aspect," said Harsh Vardhan.

The health minister said that the digital platform, Co-WIN, repurposed from the e-VIN platform is the real game changer, and will provide real time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine. This unique platform will assist the program managers across all levels through automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification and for generating a digital certificate upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule. More than 75 lakh beneficiaries have been registered on Co-WIN platform till date, he said.

Talking about the preparedness for ensuring that the vaccine reaches even the remotest corner of the country, the health minister said that the country’s cold chain infrastructure has been sufficiently upgraded to ensure last mile delivery. Adequate supplies of syringes and other logistics have also been provided for. The total tally of covid-19 cases have climbed to 1,03, 09, 648 with the toll touching 1,50,420 on Saturday. India’s Active Caseload has dropped down to 2.50 lakh which presently stands at 2,50,183 on Saturday. Country’s active caseload comprises 2.43% of the total cases. According to the union health ministry, 19,079 persons in India were found to be covid-19 positive, 22,926 new recoveries were registered during the same period. Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute 62% of total active cases, the government said.

“India has recorded one of the lowest new cases per million population in the last 7 days (101). Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, USA and UK have much higher cases per million population reported in the last 7 days," said the government. Ten States/UTs have contributed 80.56% of the new cases. Kerala reported 4,991 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered another 3,524 new cases yesterday while West Bengal recorded 1,153 new cases, the union health ministry said in a statement.

At least 224 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours. 75.45% of them are from Ten States/UTs. 26.33% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 59 deaths. West Bengal also saw a fatality count of 26 while Kerala reported 23 new deaths, the union health ministry said.

