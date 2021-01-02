Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

Talking about the preparedness for ensuring that the vaccine reaches even the remotest corner of the country, the health minister said that the country’s cold chain infrastructure has been sufficiently upgraded to ensure last mile delivery. Adequate supplies of syringes and other logistics have also been provided for. The total tally of covid-19 cases have climbed to 1,03, 09, 648 with the toll touching 1,50,420 on Saturday. India’s Active Caseload has dropped down to 2.50 lakh which presently stands at 2,50,183 on Saturday. Country’s active caseload comprises 2.43% of the total cases. According to the union health ministry, 19,079 persons in India were found to be covid-19 positive, 22,926 new recoveries were registered during the same period. Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh contribute 62% of total active cases, the government said.