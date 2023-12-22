The Gujarat government has permitted the consumption of alcohol across its newly formed GIFT city. The formerly ‘dry state’ will now permit sale of liquor under certain conditions within the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar district.

“Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities…Those officially working in GIFT City area and their official guests will be able to go to such hotels, restaurants and clubs for wine and dine facilities," an official statement explained. A provision has also been made to allow authorised visitors of each company to consume liquor in establishments having temporary permits in the presence of permanent employees of that company. ALSO READ: ‘Trade deals won’t hit quality alcohol firms in the long run’ However, such establishments will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people. The import, storage and sale of liquor in the city will be regulated by the state prohibition and excise department. GIFT-IFSC is a tax-neutral financial centre that aims to compete with hubs like Singapore and provides fiscal incentives and a looser regulatory environment.

The move has however drawn flak from the Opposition Congress with political leaders highlighting the damage it could cause to the "social fabric". Congress leader Manish Doshi also accused the BJP of displaying double standards by legalising the sale and consumption "in Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel".

“Look at the situation of women in the states where liquor is freely available. Families are getting destroyed. Liquor not only damages health but it also disturbs social fabric. There is no proof that development can be achieved due to liquor. If that was true, then the states which do not have prohibition would be at the top of development charts," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

