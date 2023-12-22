'Dry state' of Gujarat permits alcohol sale in GIFT city hotels and clubs. Details here
The Gujarat government allows alcohol consumption in GIFT city, previously a 'dry state', under certain conditions.
The Gujarat government has permitted the consumption of alcohol across its newly formed GIFT city. The formerly ‘dry state’ will now permit sale of liquor under certain conditions within the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gandhinagar district.
The move has however drawn flak from the Opposition Congress with political leaders highlighting the damage it could cause to the "social fabric". Congress leader Manish Doshi also accused the BJP of displaying double standards by legalising the sale and consumption "in Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel".
“Look at the situation of women in the states where liquor is freely available. Families are getting destroyed. Liquor not only damages health but it also disturbs social fabric. There is no proof that development can be achieved due to liquor. If that was true, then the states which do not have prohibition would be at the top of development charts," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!