Dry weather prevails in Delhi, rain likely on Sep 15

NEW DELHI : Dry weather prevailed in the national capital on Thursday, and similar conditions are likely to continue over the next four to five days, the Met department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The maximum and minimum humidity settled at 90 and 50 percent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in the city from September 15.

The city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 62.6 mm -- a deficiency of 67 per cent -- in September so far. Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 586.4 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

Earlier this year, the Met department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

