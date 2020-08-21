The Department of Science & Technology (DST) is developing a low cost covid-19 detection kit that will differentiate between various coronaviruses.

The diagnostic kit will be primarily used for detection of covid-19 infection caused by SARS CoV-2, however it can also differentiate the various types of coronavirus infections such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome ( SARS) causing SARS CoV1 and the virus causing Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). India has so far not reported MERS or SARS.

Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi has initiated the research with support from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under DST on this covid-19 detection kit which is also suitable for storage in less stringent conditions such as in rural areas.

The scientists are working towards detection of a target spike protein using bioinformatics tool. The kit will use aptamer (a kind of biosensor) for detection of SARS-Co-V2 infection.

While SARS CoV-2 infection can be detected on the basis of conserved domain (protein structure of the virus) present in all three corona virus infections i.e. SARS Co-V1, MERS and Covid- 19, this differential kit will be developed on the basis of combination of conserved and non-conserved domain present in SARS-CoV2 virus, SARS-CoV2 virus and MERS viruses respectively, the DST said in a statement calling detection of other coronavirus viruses an added advantage.

The aptamer-based technology is a relatively new technique. It can detect a number of infections in precise and efficient manner,"’ the DST said.

“Besides, it makes detection of covid- 19 infection less costly and the devices can be stored in less stringent conditions, making it more effective over conventional antibody-based detection techniques, especially for the rural and remotely located population," it said.

This kit, the government said, also has the advantage of detecting coronavirus infection in very less time as it will be a rapid diagnostic kit for detection based on the change in colour.

Further, the kit will be less costly in comparison to antibody-based detection technique due to low production cost and requirement of the less stringent storage facility, the DST said.

The aim of the kit is also to cope up with the constrained diagnostic infrastructure in rural areas during the pandemic.

“The covid- 19 pandemic has thrown up the novel challenge of setting up rapid diagnostic facilities in remote areas which do not have adequate infrastructure," the DST said in a statement. “This calls for low cost devices that do not require very stringent storage facilities. Scientists have put in a research plan to meet this urgent requirement," it said.

Abhimanyu Dev, Assistant Professor at Birla Institute of Technology and Dr. Venkatesan Jayaprakash, Associate Professor experts in molecular biology and drug delivery are working on the project.

The development of the diagnostic kit will be done at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra lab while testing of kit will be conducted under Rajeeb Kumar Swain, Scientist E at Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

India continues to largely conduct RTPCR test, the gold standard for covid -19 and has also introduced rapid antigen tests and antibody tests.

The burden of covid-19 in the country continues to rise with cases touching 30 lakhs and deaths crossing 55,000. India has been ramping up the covid-19 testing.

At least 8,05,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for identification of the disease. This has taken the cumulative tests to 3,3,467,237.

The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1504 labs in the country; 978 labs in the government sector and 526 private labs.

India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 1.89%.

The current active cases (6,92,028) compose the actual case load of the country. It is 23.82% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision, the union health ministry said. India's Recovery Rate has soared past 74% (74.28% on Friday) with 33 States and UTs reporting Recovery Rate more than 50%.

