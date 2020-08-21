While SARS CoV-2 infection can be detected on the basis of conserved domain (protein structure of the virus) present in all three corona virus infections i.e. SARS Co-V1, MERS and Covid- 19, this differential kit will be developed on the basis of combination of conserved and non-conserved domain present in SARS-CoV2 virus, SARS-CoV2 virus and MERS viruses respectively, the DST said in a statement calling detection of other coronavirus viruses an added advantage.