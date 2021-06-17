DST showcases 100 stories of women beating all odds to return to work

WOS-C is a flagship scheme of the department and a recipient of Nari Shakti Puraskar, 2015 (Rani Lakshmibai Award) conferred by the President of India. WOS-C is implemented by TIFAC, New Delhi, an autonomous organisation under DST. In the programme, one-year long training is provided to women, having qualifications in science/engineering/medicine or allied areas in the field of IPRs and their management. Selection is through an all-India level online examination followed by an interview.