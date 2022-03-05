The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board has given in-principle approval foe engagement of 1,500 buses under "grand challenge scheme" of CESL (Convergence Energy Service Ltd) on OPEX cost model.

The approval for electric buses include 921 buses under FAME-II scheme and 579 buses under non FAME-II category.

The Board, in its meeting last week, further approved 12 DTC depots for parking, operation and maintenance of 1,500 AC low floor electric buses, inclusive of the depots already earmarked for engagement of 1,015 e-buses and 230 CNG buses.

The total operational cost for 1,500 buses will be placed before the Board after discovery of L-1 rate by CESL.

The Board further directed the chief of DTC to take up the matter with Delhi government, through transport department, for seeking nearly ₹319 crore as subsidy for 579 buses under non-FAME-II caetgory, along with necessary funds for setting up electric infrastructure after receipt of demand note from respective discoms.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The DTC Chairman is also authorised for taking action with respect to approval for clarification of issues raised by CESL during the tendering process for engagement of 1,500 buses.

Through the 'Grand Challenge', CESL aims to deploy 5,450 single-decker buses and 130 double-decker ones in five metros. The first lot of e-buses are expected to hit the roads by July this year.

The CESL intends to enhance its support to state governments in achieving their electric mobility targets as well as further build an infrastructure for electric mobility in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.