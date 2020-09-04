DTC bus crashes into NITI Aayog building wall in Delhi

DTC bus crashes into NITI Aayog building wall in Delhi1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for the treatment and the MLC test.
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran into the boundary wall of NITI Aayog building at Sansad Marg of the national capital on Thursday night.
A probe into the matter is underway.
More details in this regard are awaited.
