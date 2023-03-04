DTC bus in Delhi crashes into Christian cemetery, damages wall

DTC bus in Delhi crashes into Christian cemetery, damages wall1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
The incident occurred on Saturday morning at 6:50 am, police said. So far, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, police said.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning at 6:50 am, police said. So far, no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, police said.
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday ran into the compound wall of christian cemetery at Delhi's Prithviraj Road area and damaged the wall and graves, the police said.
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday ran into the compound wall of christian cemetery at Delhi's Prithviraj Road area and damaged the wall and graves, the police said.
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday morning at 6:50 a.m. The incident has not yet resulted in any deaths or injuries.
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday morning at 6:50 a.m. The incident has not yet resulted in any deaths or injuries.
According to the police officer, the bus's driver and conductor were the only people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.
According to the police officer, the bus's driver and conductor were the only people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The bus is currently being taken out of the cemetery. The police added that a case will be registered under the appropriate sections.
The bus is currently being taken out of the cemetery. The police added that a case will be registered under the appropriate sections.
A DTC bus crashed into a car before hitting a subway crossing in Naraina, west Delhi, last month, injuring three people.
A DTC bus crashed into a car before hitting a subway crossing in Naraina, west Delhi, last month, injuring three people.
The police had stated that the bus's driver, conductor, and marshal were transported to the Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar.
The police had stated that the bus's driver, conductor, and marshal were transported to the Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar.
The accident's precise cause was not clear.
The accident's precise cause was not clear.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) (DTC) is a public transportation provider in New Delhi which operates Bus. It is the largest CNG-powered bus service operator in the world.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) (DTC) is a public transportation provider in New Delhi which operates Bus. It is the largest CNG-powered bus service operator in the world.
Recently, 216 DTC drivers and conductors have been elevated to the position of assistant traffic inspector by the Delhi government.
Recently, 216 DTC drivers and conductors have been elevated to the position of assistant traffic inspector by the Delhi government.
With this move, the Delhi Transport Corporation's workforce on various routes will be strengthened to make sure that people are using valid tickets and bus passes.
With this move, the Delhi Transport Corporation's workforce on various routes will be strengthened to make sure that people are using valid tickets and bus passes.
Christian cemetery on Prithviraj Road is home to more than 2,000 graves. Ashes of KR Narayanan, India's tenth president, are buried here. His wife is also buried at the same place.
Christian cemetery on Prithviraj Road is home to more than 2,000 graves. Ashes of KR Narayanan, India's tenth president, are buried here. His wife is also buried at the same place.
Further updates on the accident are awaited.
Further updates on the accident are awaited.