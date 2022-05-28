DTC employees asked to travel by bus at least once a week2 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) would be required to ride in buses at least once a week and provide input on the bus's arrangement and amenities.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) would be required to ride in buses at least once a week and provide input on the bus's arrangement and amenities.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees will have to travel in buses at least once a week and give their feedback regarding the arrangement and facilities of the bus, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees will have to travel in buses at least once a week and give their feedback regarding the arrangement and facilities of the bus, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.
DTC Commissioner Ashish Kundra earlier took a ride in a state bus to take stock of issues being faced by commuters, a move which was lauded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
DTC Commissioner Ashish Kundra earlier took a ride in a state bus to take stock of issues being faced by commuters, a move which was lauded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
The commissioner's bus ride comes just days after the Delhi government ordered all DTC and Transport Department group A and B personnel to take a bus at least once a week and report on its condition and staff behaviour.
The commissioner's bus ride comes just days after the Delhi government ordered all DTC and Transport Department group A and B personnel to take a bus at least once a week and report on its condition and staff behaviour.
Kundra turned to Twitter to share a photo of himself riding in a government bus. Arvind Kejriwal praised the effort, calling it "a unique sight."
Kundra turned to Twitter to share a photo of himself riding in a government bus. Arvind Kejriwal praised the effort, calling it "a unique sight."
"We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly among people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take a first-hand view from travellers on problems being faced by them," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal tweeted.
"We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly among people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take a first-hand view from travellers on problems being faced by them," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal tweeted.
Kundra's efforts were also lauded by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Kundra's efforts were also lauded by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
"Good to see the commissioner of transport in Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus," he tweeted.
"Good to see the commissioner of transport in Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus," he tweeted.
Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The Delhi government has announced free travel for everyone in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility.
Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The Delhi government has announced free travel for everyone in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility.
Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi's electric buses since they were flagged off by the chief minister, according to an official statement on Friday.
Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi's electric buses since they were flagged off by the chief minister, according to an official statement on Friday.
In a circular earlier this week, the Transport Department said it operates over 7,000 buses and low floor electric buses are also being added to the fleet of DTC and cluster buses.
In a circular earlier this week, the Transport Department said it operates over 7,000 buses and low floor electric buses are also being added to the fleet of DTC and cluster buses.
The circular also includes a feedback mechanism by which the officers concerned have to fill in a proforma on various parameters on the quality of service.
The circular also includes a feedback mechanism by which the officers concerned have to fill in a proforma on various parameters on the quality of service.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)