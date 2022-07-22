DTC grants the deal of 1,500 e-buses to Tata Motors under the CESL tender

The largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, Tata Motors, said today that it has received a major deal from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for 1500 electric buses as part of a tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited.
The largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, Tata Motors, said today that it has received a major deal from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for 1500 electric buses as part of a tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited. According to the deal, Tata Motors will provide, operate, and maintain 12-meter, fully constructed, air-conditioned buses for 12 years.
Mr. Neeraj Semwal, IAS, MD of Delhi Transport Corporation, spoke on the occasion and stated, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 1500 electric buses to Tata Motors. The induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of Delhi citizens. DTC remains committed to introducing new technologies for benefit of passengers and society, at large."
Ms. Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, “We are extremely happy that DTC has placed its largest order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. The Delhi Government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses. We are fortunate to have benefited from this and are thankful to Tata Motors in their generous collaboration."
Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line - Buses, Tata Motors, spoke on the iconic event and added, “We’re delighted to have won the largest order for electric buses by DTC. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles."
Tata Motors has said in an official announcement that “Tata Starbus electric buses offer state-of-the-art technology for sustainable, eco-friendly and economical public transportation and are equipped with modern features to enable safe, smooth and comfortable travel for passengers."
When it comes to introducing eco-friendly transportation to India, Tata Motors stands as the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. Innovative solutions driven by alternative fuel technology, such as battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG, and hydrogen fuel cell technology, have been progressively developed at its cutting-edge research and development facilities. More than 650 electric buses from Tata Motors have been delivered to various Indian cities to date, totalling more than 39 million kilometres.
Tata Motors Limited, a USD 34 billion company that is a subsidiary of the USD 109 billion Tata group, is a prominent worldwide manufacturer of automobiles, utility vehicles, pick-up trucks, buses, and trucks. It also provides a wide variety of integrated, smart, and e-mobility services. In India, Tata Motors is among the top three manufacturers of passenger vehicles and the dominant player in commercial vehicles. By March 31, 2022, 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures, and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, were all part of Tata Motors' initiatives.
