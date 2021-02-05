'DTC has always provided buses,' says Police as Delhi govt asks for its return

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has always provided buses to the Delhi Police for movement and transportation of forces deployed for law and order duty, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

This comes a day after the Delhi Transport government instructed the DTC to return 576 buses that were provided to Delhi Police on "special hire."

"The DTC has always provided buses to the Delhi Police and assisted us in the movement and transportation of Police force deployed on law and order duty in the maintenance of public order. It is a decades-old practice and it is going on currently also, Chinmoy Biswal, Public Relations Officer of the Delhi Police told ANI.

"We requisition buses from the DTC and we get assistance. Now we have again requested the DTC to continue with this practice and assist us by providing the required fleet of buses for the same," Biswal added.

Officials from the Delhi Transport Department had told ANI on Wednesday that DTC reports revealed that more than 20 per cent of the buses in Delhi's depots were on special hire by the Delhi Police.

"During the violence on January 26, several buses were damaged. The Delhi government has also been receiving constant complaints of lack of buses in the depot," the official said.

Security at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders remain tightened as the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws entered its 69th day on Thursday.

The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders and has heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.

Violence broke out in the national capital during the Kisan tractor parade on January 26 after several protestors strayed from the agreed-upon route, broke barricades and clashed with police. Properties were also vandalised in the incident. Many also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

