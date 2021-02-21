OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DTC seeks easing of passenger capacity in Delhi buses
Delhi Disaster Management Authority in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity. (PTI)
Delhi Disaster Management Authority in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity. (PTI)

DTC seeks easing of passenger capacity in Delhi buses

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 12:33 PM IST PTI

A proposal has been sent for approval of DDMA to allow passengers to travel in standing position in the DTC and cluster buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has sent a proposal for consideration in a DDMA meeting scheduled on Monday to allow travel by commuters in the aisle or standing position in public transport buses in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity. Before that, the service of public transport buses was resumed under unlockdown relaxations in May at half their seating capacity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The ministry has invited comments from the state governments of coal-bearing states and stakeholders/general public on the said proposals

Centre invites comments on allowing sale of 50% coal from captive blocks

1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII)

As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 20, 2021. Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS

United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
A file photo of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Night curfew likely in some Maharashtra districts amid surge in covid cases

1 min read . 11:54 AM IST

"With the COVID-19 situation quite under control, and resumption of business and other activities, there is pressure on public transport. A proposal has been sent for approval of DDMA to allow passengers to travel in standing position in the DTC and cluster buses," a senior transport department officer said.

The DTC and cluster buses, numbering over 6,000, are the lifeline of the city along with metro trains serving millions of commuters travelling across the national capital and neighbouring cities of Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout