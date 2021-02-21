Subscribe
Home >News >India >DTC seeks easing of passenger capacity in Delhi buses
Delhi Disaster Management Authority in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.

DTC seeks easing of passenger capacity in Delhi buses

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST PTI

A proposal has been sent for approval of DDMA to allow passengers to travel in standing position in the DTC and cluster buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has sent a proposal for consideration in a DDMA meeting scheduled on Monday to allow travel by commuters in the aisle or standing position in public transport buses in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity. Before that, the service of public transport buses was resumed under unlockdown relaxations in May at half their seating capacity.

"With the COVID-19 situation quite under control, and resumption of business and other activities, there is pressure on public transport. A proposal has been sent for approval of DDMA to allow passengers to travel in standing position in the DTC and cluster buses," a senior transport department officer said.

The DTC and cluster buses, numbering over 6,000, are the lifeline of the city along with metro trains serving millions of commuters travelling across the national capital and neighbouring cities of Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

