DTH revenues may touch 22,000 crore in FY21: Crisil

Though the buzz around over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms has been getting louder, in the medium-term, the segment does not pose much of a challenge to TV, the report says, given that in India, TV subscription costs less than half of OTT services. Besides, India lags other countries in terms of high-speed infrastructure, which is needed for a good OTT viewing experience. India’s wireline broadband penetration (as a percentage of total household) is currently less than 8% compared with over 80% in the developed countries.