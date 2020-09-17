DTH subscriber base expands by 2.8 lakh over March quarter

Last year, the DTH subscriber base increased as cable TV subscribers shifted after implementation of the Trai’s new tariff order, Crisil said. While cable TV operators were grappling with integration and roll-out challenges, DTH peers transitioned smoothly as they already had better systems. Besides, pricing parity required as per new regulations meant a 30-35% increase in cable TV tariffs, which eroded the price advantage cable TV enjoyed over DTH. The trend is expected to continue this fiscal, too, aided by the pandemic. During January-June, TV viewership rose 9% on year. Social distancing norms and work from home (WFH) are likely to keep people indoors for most of this year. Besides, gradual resumption of the airing of new TV serial episodes and major sporting events such as Indian Premier League being streamed during the festive season, should keep viewers hooked.