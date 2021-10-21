Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >DU admission 2021: 3rd cut off admissions end today; Over 52,000 students enrolled so far

DU admission 2021: 3rd cut off admissions end today; Over 52,000 students enrolled so far

DU has received 1,61,024 applications under the three cut-off list while 52,029 students have paid the fees till now
1 min read . 11:28 AM IST Livemint

DU admission 2021: Delhi University released the third cut-off list on October 18. The first cut-off was announced on October 6 and the second cut-off on October 11

Delhi University admission 2021: More than 52,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University so far. According to the official data, DU has received 1,61,024 applications under the three cut-off list while 52,029 students have paid the fees till now.

Delhi University released the third cut-off list on October 18. The first cut-off was announced on October 6 and the second cut-off on October 11.

The aspirants seeking admission under the DU's third cut-off list, have time till October 21, that is today, to apply for the course of their choice. The last day to pay the fees will be October 25.

After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

According to the guidelines, the declaration of special cut-offs will be subject to the availability of vacant seats in the respective programme.

The special Cut-off will be the last declared cut-off of the respective programme in a college.

"For example, if in a college, the first cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for a specific category was 98% and the college did not declare second and third cut-off for the programme in that category and seats remained vacant later, then special cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for that specific category for college A will be 98%," according to the guidelines.

Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-offs.

Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-offs.

