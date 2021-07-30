1 min read.Updated: 30 Jul 2021, 10:08 AM ISTLivemint
The last date for registration of the DU PG programmes is August 21
The Delhi University (DU) will start the registration process for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2. And, it is likely that the university will announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. The last date for registration for the UG courses will be August 31.
Meanwhile, Delhi University started the registration process for 20,000 postgraduate (PG) seats on July 26. As per the Delhi University's admission portal, more than 41,000 candidates have registered for postgraduate courses till 5 pm on Thursday.