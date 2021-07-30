The Delhi University (DU) will start the registration process for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2. And, it is likely that the university will announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. The last date for registration for the UG courses will be August 31.
Meanwhile, Delhi University started the registration process for 20,000 postgraduate (PG) seats on July 26. As per the Delhi University's admission portal, more than 41,000 candidates have registered for postgraduate courses till 5 pm on Thursday.
The last date for registration of the DU PG programmes is August 21. DU will conduct the entrance exam for the PG courses from September 26. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.
DU PG Admission 2021: Documents needed for admission form
- Recent passport size photograph
- Signature
- Aadhar Card
- Age proof i.e, matriculation or class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Qualifying exam mark sheet
DU PG Admission 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University--http://www.du.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on Post Graduate Admission 2021
Step 3: Click on the registration tab or click on 'new user registration' if you are registering for the first time
Step 4: Once registration is complete, save the user id and password and re-login using the registered credentials to fill in the application form
Step 5: Submit and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference
DU PG Admission 2021: Application fee (Non-refundable)
SC, ST, PwBD: ₹300 (per programme)
UR, OBC and EWS: ₹750 (per programme)
