DU Admission: Over 72k students accepted seats in 1st list, Check next step here

DU Admission 2022: The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.
More than 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations, said Registrar Vikas Gupta as quoted by the news agency PTI.
"As many as 72,865 candidates have accepted their allotted college and course," the varsity's registrar told PTI.
The Delhi University (DU) had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programs. The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat is valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate.
The first seat allocation list marked the commencement of the third and last phases of the admission process. For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees is October 24.
The next day, on October 25, the varsity will display the course-wise vacant seats. The candidates will then get a chance to re-order their preferences according to the updated vacancies of seats from 25 October to 4:59 PM on 27 October.
After this, the University will release the second round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list on 30 October. The candidates will then get till 1 November to accept the allotted seat. The concerned colleges will verify and approve the admission by 2 November and candidates getting admission to the second list can pay the fee by 3 November.
A similar process will be followed for the third round of the admissions in which mid-entries will also be allowed. The University will also start spot allocation rounds from 17 November.
The admission process, which began on 12 September, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.
