DU Admissions 2022: More than 8,000 candidates allotted seats in second round

With the ongoing second round of the seat allotment process for admissions in Delhi University, the Registrar of the University, Vikas Gupta informed that 8,133 new applicants were allotted seats in the second round of college and course allocation.
The registrar added that 11,649 candidates allotted seats in the first round of admissions upgraded to the college of their choice.
"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told news agency PTI over the phone.
The candidates have until 1 November to accept the allotted seat in the second round. More than 59,000 candidates secured admissions during the first round of seat allocation and after that, the University displayed the number of vacant seats left, on the basis of which the second round of seat allocation is being conducted.
The total number of seats available in DU colleges is 70,000, but the university has allocated additional seats in the unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) categories in the first list, bringing the total to 80,164. Out of the 80,164 candidates, 72,800 accepted the college and course that was assigned to them.
The university has even planned the third round of seat allocation in which mid-entries will be allowed and after that the university is likely to hold a spot admission round on 17 November.
The University informed that the candidates must ensure that they have secured their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered and only those candidates who are admitted to a program in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.
The candidates are also advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines.
Faculties of several colleges have expressed that this year's admissions are simpler, as the university is admitting students based on the CUET scores. “It is much simpler for colleges and for students. Sitting within the comfort of their home, they can discuss with their peers which college and course to choose," said Manoj Sinha, Principal of Aryabhatta College.
