B.Com from Delhi University's Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College is the most popular college course combination among undergraduate admissions candidates.

As of 5:30 AM on Saturday, 37,566 candidates had listed Ramjas College B.Com as one of their options, making it the most chosen college course combination.

As many as 37,531 candidates have chosen Kirori Mal College B.Com as one of their preferred university courses.

According to DU, B.Com and B.Com (Hons) are the most popular courses in the university.

So far, 35,187 candidates have chosen B.Com at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce as one of their preferred university courses. About 35,863 and 30,007 candidates opted for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) from Sri Venkateswara College respectively, while 31,890 candidates went for Sri Guru Gobind Singh B.Com as their preference.

32,694 candidates indicated B.Com in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College as one of their preferences, while 32,640 and 31,420 candidates opted for B.A. to study English (Honours) at Hindu College and St Stephen's College respectively.

In DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done.

On September 26, the university commenced the second phase of the admission process to allow candidates to choose their programme-college combination preferences.

Phase 2 will remain open till October 10.

DU has added a new tab on its admission website that provides real-time data on the programme-college preferences candidates are opting for. This tab is updated every two hours.

The tab, 'College-programme-wise preference count', will help candidates see how many aspirants have opted for a particular programme in a college.

The university launched an online platform last month for admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

After the closure of the second phase, the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS-2022 policy.

'Allotment seats are for a unique combination of courses and colleges. For example, X University's Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) is called "allocated seat". After candidates have been allotted a seat in a particular round, candidates have to 'accept' the seat by the last date/time specified for that particular round of assignments.

The concerned college will then verify the eligibility of the candidate and the documents uploaded by him. Once approved by the college, the candidates have to pay the admission fee.

With the inputs from PTI