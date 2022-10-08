DU admissions: B.Com at Ramjas, Kirori Mal most popular college-course choices2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 10:49 AM IST
According to data provided by DU, B.Com and B.Com (Hons) are the university's most sought-after courses
B.Com from Delhi University's Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College is the most popular college course combination among undergraduate admissions candidates.