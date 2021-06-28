The Delhi University (DU) is likely to begin registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

On June 24, the Supreme Court had directed all state boards to declare the results of Class 12 by July 31. The boards will have 10 days to formulate and notify their evaluation schemes.

Sharing the information, DU admissions chairman Rajeev Gupta said that the university might start the "registration process (for admissions) by the third week of July".

"There are chances that we might start the registration process for the nine entrance-based courses and postgraduate courses by that time in the first phase and then the registration process for the merit-based courses. The gap between the two phases won't be more than a week or 10 days," he said.

Gupta, however, said there was a possibility that all state boards may not declare Class 12 results by July 31. Many states have announced their evaluation process but the entire process will take time.

Last year, DU had conducted admission process entirely online in view of the pandemic and students did not have to visit colleges or departments at all.

From accessing the admission list to payment of fees, students completed almost all process through online from the comfort of their homes. The verification of documents was also done online.

"The university devised ways, with its resources and expertise, to meet the novel challenges, offering appropriate solutions at every step of the way," it said.

