DU admissions: Seminars, mid-entries and spot admissions for hassle free process

After the tedious process of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022, which was marred by several technical glitches, the aspirants seeking admission to various colleges of Delhi University may take a sigh of relief as the University has decided to take several key steps to ensure a hassle-free admission process. From giving mid-entries to spot admissions and conducting webinars to introducing helpline services, the University is ensuring a smooth process as it began admission for over 70,000 seats early this month.

