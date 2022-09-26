DU admissions: Seminars, mid-entries and spot admissions for hassle free process

The University of Delhi (DU) is taking several steps to ensure a hassle free admission of students
From mid-entries to spot admissions and organization of seminars to helpline numbers include key steps
After the tedious process of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022, which was marred by several technical glitches, the aspirants seeking admission to various colleges of Delhi University may take a sigh of relief as the University has decided to take several key steps to ensure a hassle-free admission process. From giving mid-entries to spot admissions and conducting webinars to introducing helpline services, the University is ensuring a smooth process as it began admission for over 70,000 seats early this month.
The University also released its admission-cum-allocation policy- Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on 12 September, in which candidates will go through a three-phase process. Firstly, applicants will fill out the application form, then they will select the programs and file their preferences and lastly, the seat will be allocated for admission.
The first phase already started on 12 September, while the second phase began today. These two stages will remain open till 10 October. The University will notify the first admission list by then.
The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centers. The programs include 206 combinations of BA program courses. The University is ensuring a smooth process as it has established a new system of admissions this year, into its colleges.
“University is ensuring that all queries of students are resolved immediately and they do not face any hurdles," said Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admission) speaking to news agency PTI.
“Mid-entry admissions, multiple allotment rounds, spot admissions, grievance redressal committees, webinars and helpline services are among the measures taken by DU to ensure this," she said.
Mid-entry admissions are being introduced to assist candidates who did not apply within the deadline. Aspirants in this category can apply by paying a ₹1,000 mid-entry fee.
The Dean also stated that mid-entry admissions will only be considered for candidates who have already applied but have had their admission process stalled due to some reason.
"This provision is not applicable for performance-based programs such as BA Hons Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, ECA and Sports Supernumerary quota," she said.
The University also announced that, in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20% extra seats for candidates from the unreserved category- OBC-NCL, EWS categories and also 30% in SC, ST, PWBD categories.
The Dean advised all the candidates to regularly visit the website of the University of Delhi to get more information about the updates, schedules and guidelines regarding admissions.
Prior to the spot round, the university has also announced multiple allotment rounds for seats. Multiple allocation rounds may be announced based on the availability of seats resulting from rejections, cancellations, and withdrawals.
"The university will on its portal display the vacant seats before every allocation round. All candidates who have applied for CSAS-2022 will be eligible for all allocation rounds, except those whose admission has been canceled," Gandhi said.
“If seats remain vacant after the completion of the regular CSAS-2022 rounds, the university may announce a spot round of admission," she said.
"To be considered in a spot admission round, the candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard," Gandhi specified.
“To redress grievances that may arise during admission, every college under DU has been asked to establish a grievance redressal committee. Further, a sub-committee of grievance redressal for candidates belonging to special categories will also be established," she said.
“The university will conduct a series of public webinars next week to apprise students about the registration process. It has also devised chatbots, helplines numbers and emails to address the admission-related queries of students," she said.
