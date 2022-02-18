The Delhi University has said admissions to postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 will be based on the DU entrance test, also known as DUET. In a notification, the DU said it'll soon release more details regarding the admission.

"It is notified that admissions to postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 of Delhi University shall be on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) as per past practice. Further details related to admission shall be released soon," the DU said in the notification.

Notably, the DU had decided to conduct undergraduate admissions on the basis of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) results. For this, an 8-member NTA Coordination Committee for also formed.

This is contrary to the current practice in which admissions are conducted on the basis of cut-off marks for most undergraduate courses, while for the post-graduate course, there were entrance exams.

DU colleges reopen:

Delhi University (DU) colleges reopened on Thursday after the university announced their closure amid the Covid pandemic two years ago. The university has been closed for nearly two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, has resumed offline academic activities.

The DU colleges were closed in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. The reopening of the campus comes amid a decline in the number of Covid cases in the national capital. Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus.

With ANI inputs

