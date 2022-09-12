DU admissions under ECA, sports quota to be held after October 10. See details

Admission through the ECA Supernumerary Quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA Categories. "For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the CUET score and 75 per cent to certificates and trials. For admissions to ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota, Combined ECA Merit (CEM) and Combined Sports Merit (CSM) will be the basis for seat allocation," Gandhi said.