DU admissions under ECA, sports quota to be held after October 10. See details

For admission under ECA and sports supernumerary quotas, a 25% weightage will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 75% to certificates and trials
Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced on Monday that DU will conduct trials for candidates seeking admission under extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23. For admission under Delhi University ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, a 25% weightage will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 75% to certificates and trials.
While addressing a press conference on this year's admission process, DU Vice Chancellor said, “the trials for extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota students are likely to be held after October 10 for the academic session 2022-23." With this, the university will be returning to its original practice of holding offline performance-based tests for students, news agency PTI report said.
Notably, in the past two years due to Covid-19, DU was admitting students under the ECA category by considering performance certificates. DU's Dean of admission Haneet Gandhi said for ECA and sports, the certificates issued between the period of April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022 will be considered.
Admission through the ECA Supernumerary Quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA Categories. "For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the CUET score and 75 per cent to certificates and trials. For admissions to ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota, Combined ECA Merit (CEM) and Combined Sports Merit (CSM) will be the basis for seat allocation," Gandhi said.
"The maximum marks for ECA score shall be 75, comprising performance in physical trials and/or uploaded certificates, as applicable. For an ECA score of 75 marks, for all 12 categories (except NCC and NSS), 60 marks shall be awarded based on physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded on the basis of the submitted certificates," Gandhi added.
Delhi University launched the portal for admission through the CUET test in its UG programs for academic levels 2022-23. Singh, while launching the CSAS-2022 (Allocation-cum-Admission Policy) portal, informed that admissions will be done in 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programmes as well.
